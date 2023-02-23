Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse

A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.

The group was set up in front of a grocery store that has sold products processed by Meadow Valley Meats.

“No excuse for animal abuse,” is what they chanted.

The investigation comes after the release of video obtained by national animal advocacy group, Animal Justice. In a legal complaint filed against the slaughterhouse, the group claims staff at the facility were "forcefully hitting and kicking" cows, sheep and goats, before leading the animals to slaughter.

In an interview with CTV News, Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection for the BC SPCA, described the video “very disturbing” and “heartbreaking.”

“(The animals) are suffering physically, but they’re also suffering psychologically, and this is something that the BC SPCA will be looking into,” Drever said.

The complaint from Animal Justice was also sent to the office of B.C.’s minister for agriculture and food. When asked about the allegations, Pam Alexis said: “It’s troubling any time we hear stories of animal abuse and we did receive a letter and video yesterday and I can assure you we’re looking into the situation immediately.”

Meadow Valley Meats did not respond to CTV News’ requests for an interview, but issued a statement saying that the company had been informed of “covertly obtained video footage.”

The statement went on to say: “The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and BC Meat Inspection are reviewing the footage. We will wait to hear from them to determine if any actions are required at our facility, and are fully co-operating in this investigation.”