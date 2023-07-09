Protesters gather outside Stampede to protest animal cruelty
Animal rights activists protested outside the Stampede Grounds Saturday. Dozens gathered at Macleod Trail and 17 Avenue S.W. across from Victoria Park LRT station.
The group is against the rodeo and calf roping and are calling for the Calgary Stampede to buck those things altogether.
They said these types of events are abusive towards animals and lead to senseless deaths.
"We don't have to have animal cruelty to be western heritage," said protest organizer Heather Anderson. "I just don't know where ... all this calf-roping and rodeo became what Calgary was famous for, because it shouldn't be.
"Calgary should be a peace-loving city that shows we are animal lovers who want animals to be treated in a humane way."
The group will gather again Sunday in the same spot.
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day paroleCharles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
-
Fire at former Fun Mountain site under investigationFirefighters in the RM of Springfield battled a fire at the site of a former waterpark outside of Winnipeg Sunday morning.
-
London teen charged following weekend robberyAround 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say a teenage girl went to a home in the area of Shelborne Street and Deveron Crescent where there was an assault and theft of property.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teensThree people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).