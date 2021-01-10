A crowd was heard chanting, "healthy people don't wear masks," and "rise up" as protesters gathered at the Great Canadian Flag in downtown Windsor, Sunday afternoon.

More than 50 people gathered to protest COVID-19 restrictions in defiance to the 10 person limit for public gatherings.

Windsor Police say organizers will be charged once identified for violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

More than 50 people gathered to protest #covid19 restrictions under The Great Canadian Flag in downtown Windsor in defiance to the 10 person limit for public gatherings. @AM800News @CTVWindsor #cklw pic.twitter.com/jDoYhaVMnI