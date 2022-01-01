Protesters in Calgary and Edmonton seek apology from Jason Kenney

It's a new year for Jason Kenney and his government, but the leader of the UCP is facing the same old battle for the favour of Albertans he fought in 2021.

This time, twin rallies are scheduled to take place in Calgary and Edmonton, calling for the premier to apologize for comments he made during a year-end interview.

Kenney was speaking with Postmedia's Rick Bell, sharing his thoughts on the challenges he faced throughout 2021. When the subject turned to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier drew a reference to the city of Wuhan, China, the location where the first known case of the virus was detected.

"Who knows what the next variant that gets thrown up is? I don't know," said Kenney in the interview. "And what's the next bat soup thing out of Wuhan? I don't know.

"I've learned from bitter experience not to make predictions about this."

Opposition members, including Alberta NDP Rachel Notley, were quick to call for an apology for the off-hand remark, which was criticized as being "racist."

While the premier's office attempted to defend the comments as "widely reported scientific theories," some Albertans are still demanding further action from Kenney.

"No one could believe our premier is so 'ridiculous' and arrogant," said a statement written on an online petition started by one of the groups.

"There is no such a thing as bat soup in Wuhan and there is even no credible link between COVID-19 and bats. His ridiculous remarks would definitely cause more racism, discrimination and hate towards the Chinese communities. We want an inclusive Alberta and he must apologize!"

KENNEY'S OFFICE RESPONDS

Despite what the protesters said in their statement, officials with the Alberta government say Kenney has already apologized for the comments, saying that no offence was intended.

During an interview last week, the premier addressed the topic directly and said he apologizes to anyone who was offended by the remark.

"That was not my intention," Kenney said. "And I certainly want to thank the Chinese Canadian community in Alberta for the tremendous care that it has shown in being responsible during COVID."