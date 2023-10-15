Protesters line 97 Street Sunday in support of Palestinians

A large pro-Palestinian demonstration lined 97 Street between 167 Avenue and 160 Avenue for several hours early Sunday evening.

Hundreds of protesters lined up along the route around 4:30 p.m., carrying flags, signs and chanting.

Police said the protest was peaceful, but did encourage drivers to avoid the area for a few hours until the demonstration ended around 8 p.m.

The event was organized by the Canada Palestine Cultural Association. The group declined to speak with CTV News Edmonton. As of Sunday evening, it was reporting that five families in the Edmonton area had lost family members in Gaza during raids, with the total number of deaths over 40.

Similar rallies took place in Calgary and other Canadian cities on Sunday. They follow other recent protests and demonstrations from the Palestinian and Jewish communities over the Israel-Gaza war.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas (a designated terrorist organization in Canada) on Oct. 8, after Hamas launched a large-scale attack on civilian targets that killed an estimated 1,300 Israelis.

Since the war began, Israeli air strikes have destroyed hundreds of homes in Gaza, which has also been shut off from food, water and medical supplies.

Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry reported that more than 2,200 Palestinians had been killed, including 724 children.

