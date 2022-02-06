Protesters moving supplies, wooden shed out of downtown Ottawa park

Protesters who built a wooden shed in a downtown Ottawa park moved it to another location five kilometres away, along with the gas canisters, propane tanks and other supplies.

People were packing up the "community kitchen" wooden shed and other supplies in Confederation Park Sunday morning under the watchful eye of Ottawa Police and NCC conservation officers.

The park located less than a kilometre from the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration on Parliament Hill had turned into a supply and staging area, with dozens of vehicles parked in the area and barbecues and supply tents set up. Last Thursday, demonstrators began building a wooden structure, saying it was a community kitchen for anyone to get food or drinks.

On Sunday morning, people were seen moving gasoline and propane canisters into vehicles and packing up the supplies. Police officers were in the park, while a security fence had been installed between the park and the roadway.

One of the organizers told CTV News Ottawa they were moving the shed and supplies to the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road, which Ottawa police described as a staging area. On Saturday, several large tents were set up in the parking lot of the baseball stadium, with approximately 100 vehicles at the site. Several large saunas have been seen in the parking lot this weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca had reached out to the NCC for information about the park and police presence on Sunday morning.

During Saturday's special Ottawa Police Services Board meeting, Acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson addressed people wondering why police couldn't just go in and say, "everybody out."

"We are not the property owners of Confederation Park, so we have to go through the NCC. That takes time, that takes some dialogue," said Ferguson.

The city of Ottawa had placed several portable toilet facilities on Queen Elizabeth Driveway near the Laurier Avenue West overpass, next to Confederation Park.