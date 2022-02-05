Protesters on horseback participate in 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa

Two protesters on horseback, including one carrying a ‘Trump 2024’ flag, stood out in a crowd of thousands of people protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in downtown Ottawa.

Just before 1 p.m., two men toured Wellington Street near Parliament Hill riding the horses, named Boony and Homer. One was carrying a Canadian flag

"We come to be free," said the unidentified man from Brantford, Ont. carrying the 'Trump 2024 flag.'

"We come because I think we're at the end of what needs to be done for COVID and people are ready to move on and people need to be free enough to move on. Everybody in the world is moving on except (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau."

The man was also asked if the horses were bothered by the noise.

"They don't seem to mind it," he said.

The Ottawa Humane Society responded to reports of horses at the protest.

"For any animal, prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, loud noises, road salt on paws or hooves, and inadequate access to food and water can threaten an animal’s wellbeing," said the Ottawa Humane Society on Twitter.

