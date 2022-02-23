No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police

Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has issued an ultimatum to protesters who have occupied a block of Memorial Boulevard near the legislature grounds. In a letter to protesters, police said the group must remove all vehicles by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. If they don't, they could face charges or have their vehicles and other assets seized.

On Wednesday morning, Const. Rob Carver, a WPS public information officer, said it appears protesters will meet that deadline as some have already begun to clear out.

"We expect everyone to be gone by today at 5 p.m.," Carver said. "If everyone is either in compliance or in the process of complying, then I don't foresee charges would be forthcoming."

Carver said officers could lay charges under the Criminal Code, Manitoba Highway Traffic Act, and under the City of Winnipeg By-Law, and have the ability to seize vehicles used in the commission of an offence.

However, Carver said no charges have been laid as of Wednesday morning as far as he was aware. He did not say if any tickets were issued in connection with the protest, saying would be in a better position to speak to that once the protest has wrapped up.

The end of the protest is a result of what Carver said was a tactic by police to liaise and negotiate with protesters. Carver said protesters realized they would not achieve their demands – which he said were focussed on high-level issues that were no longer totally relevant in Manitoba with the vast planned reopening in the province.

"Because we have developed really good dialogue with people, I think when we both reached that conclusion, what looked obvious to everyone was that the end of this was approaching," he said.

"We put out the letter yesterday to sort of solidify what we were expecting so there was no ambiguity, but that process was already in play."

Carver called the protest a polarizing situation, with many people calling for a firmer stance from police. Carver said police received many noise complaints. However, he applauded how officers handled the protest.

"The strategy we’ve used has been incredibly successful in getting to the point where we are today," he said, adding officers have been balancing the rights of protesters and the safety of everyone while minimizing the impact in the community.

"There is no expectation whatsoever that we are going to move in and bodily start to drag people out of an area. That is not how we want this to end and that is not how it's going to end here."

Carver said officers on the scene of the protest said it was, "one of the most reasonable and most-welcoming group of protesters they have ever encountered."

Carver added he won't speak to hypothetical situations when asked what will happen if protesters just move somewhere else.

"I think we will have to look at it as it unfolds with the overriding view that what we've been doing is what we want to be consistent in doing, which is minimizing use of force and minimizing anything that would be viewed as heavy-handed to facilitate people's ability to peacefully protest," he said.

Protest organizers told media they intend to comply with the police order.

A protester who spoke with CTV News said the group has been packing up and plan on setting up the demonstration at Memorial Park.

"During our negotiations with the Winnipeg police, it was mentioned there was already a precedent set for demonstration in the park, so it would be 100 per cent legal to do so," said Eric Fleury, one of the protesters.

He said they plan on staying in the park for as long as possible.

Carver said police do have contingency plans in place which may be used if protesters choose to stay beyond the police-issued deadline. He would not discuss what the contingency plans include.

-With files from The Canadian Press