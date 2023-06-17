Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools

The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.

About 200 people opposed to what they call "forced LGBTQ indoctrination in schools" protested downtown on Friday night.

The group held signs along Macleod Trail and rallied on the steps of city hall.

The protest was promoted by the Facebook group YYC Muslims… but organizers say Christians and people of other faiths and backgrounds also took part.

They said they don't want ideologies of religious or other groups imposed on their children.

"This is not right," said parent Mahoud Mourra. "Our kids go there to learn education and learn how to become engineers and doctors, not to worry what their sexual identity is at this age."

Some parents have kept their children home from school on days when Pride Month activities are held.

About two dozen counter-protesters supporting the LGBTQ community demonstrated nearby Friday night.

They held signs saying "Pride saves lives" and "Our Pride will not hurt kids."

Several police officers kept an eye on the demonstrations, but everything was peaceful.