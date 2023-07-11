Protesters take to MPP Gretzky's office over gender affirmation issues

It was an afternoon of unrest in Windsor as protesters and counter-protesters met outside Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky's office over the issue of gender affirmation.

A spokesperson for the Ontario NDP told CTV News, Gretzky was advised by Windsor police not to be in the office during the demonstration due to safety concerns.

The initial protest was organized by ‘Parents for Parents Rights’ — the same group behind a larger and louder protest outside the public school board office last month.

The focus of the protests is on the school board’s decision to restrict physical public access to its meetings.

The board says it's closing the doors due to safety concerns.

“Parents for Parents Rights” is unhappy with board policy allowing school staff to honour a child’s chosen gender identity and expression without parental consent.

The group also wants access to the meetings to continue to express that to trustees.

The group took its protest to Gretzky's office Monday because members say she is the only politician who hasn’t addressed their concerns.

Counter-protesters supporting the LGBTQS+ community also made their voices heard on the matter on Monday.

Gretzky took the advice of police and was not in the office, however she did provide a statement to CTV News on the matter, speaking to the concerns of ‘Parents for Parents Rights.”

Reading in part, "I encourage the school board and all parents to have constructive, respectful conversations about how to make schools a safe place of learning for all students, and how to reopen school board meetings to the public in a safe and mutually respectful way."

CTV News reached out to the Greater Essex County District School Board for comment and to confirm how long access to board meetings will be restricted, but has not heard back.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19.