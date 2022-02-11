Protesters take to the streets in Steinbach calling for an end to mandates

A large group of protesters took to the streets of Steinbach, Man., on Friday to rally against mandates.

Images from the rally show protesters carrying Canadian flags and signs with phrases such as ‘Mandate Freedom,’ ‘How did 2 weeks turn into 2 years?’ and ‘Freedom from Mandates.'

There were more than 100 vehicles involved in this protest.

Shari Wright, one of those protesting Friday, said some protesters are celebrating after hearing of the province's plan to end all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15.

"It is all well and good for the province's to end the (vaccine) passport mandates, but until the federal government does as well, we still can't freely fly or travel on a bus or a train inter-provincially," she said.

"We need it all gone – no passports within Canada and to be able to fly from province to province and travel freely."

Friday’s rally comes the day after students and Steinbach residents protested public health restrictions outside of a high school, forcing the school to enter into hold and secure protocol on Thursday.

