Protesters take to the streets in Steinbach calling for an end to mandates
A large group of protesters took to the streets of Steinbach, Man., on Friday to rally against mandates.
Images from the rally show protesters carrying Canadian flags and signs with phrases such as ‘Mandate Freedom,’ ‘How did 2 weeks turn into 2 years?’ and ‘Freedom from Mandates.'
There were more than 100 vehicles involved in this protest.
Shari Wright, one of those protesting Friday, said some protesters are celebrating after hearing of the province's plan to end all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15.
"It is all well and good for the province's to end the (vaccine) passport mandates, but until the federal government does as well, we still can't freely fly or travel on a bus or a train inter-provincially," she said.
"We need it all gone – no passports within Canada and to be able to fly from province to province and travel freely."
Friday’s rally comes the day after students and Steinbach residents protested public health restrictions outside of a high school, forcing the school to enter into hold and secure protocol on Thursday.
-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Simon Stones.
-
Flowers shops bustling ahead of Valentine's DayIt's the calm before the storm at Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie, with the countdown on to one of its biggest days of the year.
-
Second beluga transferred from Marineland to U.S aquarium diesAn aquarium in Connecticut has announced that a beluga originally transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont. has died.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.