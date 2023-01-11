Protesters to gather in Halifax over 'mishandling' of missing teen's case

A group of protesters is expected to gather in Halifax Wednesday afternoon to bring attention to the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman almost a year after he was reported missing.

An online poster for the event says the protest will begin at 4 p.m. outside Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

It’s described as a “peaceful stand against the mishandling and lack of support regarding Devon’s missing person’s case.”

Marsman was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022 and reported missing to police on March 4, 2022. He was 16 at the time.

At that time, Halifax Regional Police said they had no reason to suspect foul play in the teen’s disappearance.

However, police said in October that they believed Marsman’s disappearance was suspicious, and there were people with information who had not spoken to investigators.

Police have not provided an update on the investigation since then.

Previous events for Marsman included a search in Spryfield, where he was reportedly last seen, in May, and a candlelight vigil in Halifax in June to mark 100 days since his disappearance.

Marsman, now 17, is described by police as African Nova Scotian, about five feet tall and 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair.

He was wearing a hoodie and jeans the last time he was seen.

The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Marsman’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on his case is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090, Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.