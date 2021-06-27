Protestors call for an end to Islamophobia following recent attacks

A small group gathered in downtown Calgary Sunday, protesting recent attacks on Muslims in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Riyaz Khawaja, with Voice of Oppressed.

Recently, two sisters wearing hijabs were targeted in St. Albert and a man in Saskatoon was also attacked.

“It’s concerning to the Muslim community especially, people are frightened, but at the same time we cannot be intimidated,” said Khawaja.

The group also held a moment of silence for the victims and survivors of residential schools after more unmarked graves were discovered in Saskatchewan.

Police in Saskatoon and Alberta RCMP are investigating both incidents.