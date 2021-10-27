Protestors call for province to reverse recent changes to social assistance programs

As the first day of the fall legislature was set to begin, a group of protestors gathered outside to call on the province to reverse recent changes to social assistance.

Advocates and community groups say a change to the income assistance program is leading to an increase in evictions and homelessness in Regina.

In 2019, the Ministry of Social Services announced the creation of the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program, which would replace the Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP) and Transitional Employment Allowance (TEA).

SAP and TEA previously covered the cost of utilities for clients, but the new program puts the costs of rent, utilities, taxes and all other home-related costs under a shelter benefit, meaning a single adult will have to pay for all the home-related costs with $500-600 a month.

Clients also receive $285 to meet all other basic needs including food, transportation, clothing and personal items.

The ministry phased out the SAP and TEA and fully transferred all clients to the SIS program in August.

The protest comes as the number of people calling Regina’s Pepsi Park home continues to grow.

