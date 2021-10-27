Protestors call for province to reverse recent changes to social assistance programs
As the first day of the fall legislature was set to begin, a group of protestors gathered outside to call on the province to reverse recent changes to social assistance.
Advocates and community groups say a change to the income assistance program is leading to an increase in evictions and homelessness in Regina.
In 2019, the Ministry of Social Services announced the creation of the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program, which would replace the Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP) and Transitional Employment Allowance (TEA).
SAP and TEA previously covered the cost of utilities for clients, but the new program puts the costs of rent, utilities, taxes and all other home-related costs under a shelter benefit, meaning a single adult will have to pay for all the home-related costs with $500-600 a month.
Clients also receive $285 to meet all other basic needs including food, transportation, clothing and personal items.
The ministry phased out the SAP and TEA and fully transferred all clients to the SIS program in August.
The protest comes as the number of people calling Regina’s Pepsi Park home continues to grow.
More details to come…
-
Two charged after weapon pointed at victim near North BayOntario Provincial Police have charged two people with weapons offences following an incident Oct. 24 in a community near North Bay.
-
U of C students create art that brings mental health issues to lightFour students from the University of Calgary have teamed up to create art in an effort to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in northeast CalgaryCalgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a CTrain station in the northeast Wednesday afternoon.
-
Councillor renews calls for judicial inquiry into Ottawa's LRT projectTwo weeks after council voted to ask the auditor general to look into the LRT contract and system, Coun. Catherine McKenney gave notice of motion to present a new motion for debate at the Nov. 10 council meeting.
-
Starbucks Canada raising wages amid 'critical staffing shortages'Starbucks Canada says it's raising wages and benefits amid 'critical staffing shortages' and a renewed commitment to the well-being of its workers.
-
Ontario schools, info campaign will play important part in vaccinating young kids: ElliottOntario's health minister says schools and an information campaign will play important roles in the province's effort to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 once shots are approved for them -- key recommendations of experts advising the government.
-
Alliston man charged with sexually assaulting a teenaged boyPolice charged an Alliston man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in New Tecumseth.
-
Some ballots for Manitoba Tory leadership vote not delivered by mail in timeSome members of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservative party have not received ballots needed to vote in this week's leadership contest.
-
Sheldon Kennedy calling on NHL to have more services for players to report abuseA former NHL player and sexual abuse survivor is calling on the NHL to do more and have more services available to players to report concerns about sexual abuse.