Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects

Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.

The bank is holding a shareholders meeting at the city’s Bessborough Hotel. Videos on Twitter claim protestors were blocked from entering the meeting.

Those at the rally said they oppose the bank’s financial support of fossil fuel projects.

Organizers have also claimed RBC funds projects that infringe on Indigenous sovereignty, such as a pipeline running on the B.C. coast, which was approved by Wet’Suwet’en First Nation Leadership.

Glenn Wright said he was there to support the protest.

“Make some noise about how their shareholder’s proposal coming from their own shareholders because they are shutting them down. Because they don’t want to divest from fossil fuels and share their climate exposure to their investments. I just think its appalling that we’re continuing on this path of business as usual.”

Wednesday morning, Saskatoon Police Service warned of potential traffic disruptions in the downtown area due to the protest and recommended drivers seek out alternate routes.

Protests were also held at RBC locations across Canada over the weekend.