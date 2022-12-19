Proud Boys Capitol trial begins as Jan. 6 panel report looms
Jury selection in the seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol began Monday after the judge denied defence attorneys' last-minute bid to delay over expected congressional action related to Jan. 6, 2021.
