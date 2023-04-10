'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash

A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, police announced Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami, 32, was driving to assist other officers with a noise complaint call when his cruiser struck a concrete barrier around 2 a.m.

The crash happened on Township Road 540 just east of the North Saskatchewan River in the northern part of the county.

He died on scene.

Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said Dhami, who was known by his fellow officers as Harvey, graduated RCMP Depot in 2019 and was posted to the Strathcona County detachment.

"Right from the time he started Depot, Harvey was known as someone who was mature, with a strong sense of responsibility. He was hardworking, dependable, and so well liked by everyone around him," Zablocki said.

"Const. Dhami took great pride in wearing the uniform, and we were very proud to have him on our team."

Supt. Dale Kendall, the officer in charge of the Strathcona detachment, also spoke about Dhami.

"Harvey was known for being a hard-working go-getter, who could always be counted on. He also never shied away from taking calls, and always wanted to learn on the job," she said.

"It is also so important to remember, he wasn’t just a police officer. He was a husband, he was a son, he was a brother, he was a friend, he was a colleague, and he was so much more."

Dhami is survived by his wife, mother, sister, and brother.

Police say funeral arrangements are still being worked out.

Officers did not take questions from reporters at the news conference.

Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank released a written statement on the death of Dhami.

"Strathcona County is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our own RCMP member, Const. Harvey Dhami. Const. Dhami died in the line of duty this morning, and was known as compassionate, caring and community oriented.

"On behalf of Strathcona County Council, we thank the efforts of first responders and extend our heartfelt condolences to Constable Dhami’s wife Ravinder, loved ones, friends, our entire RCMP detachment and everyone affected by this tragic loss."