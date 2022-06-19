'Proud to serve them our food': Father-daughter duo serve customers at Experience Regina Block Party

Around 12 years ago Rob Reinhardt quit his day job to run the Prairie Smokin Spice BBQ food truck and is relishing the opportunity to be in the warehouse district at Regina’s annual block party.

“It's fantastic, we have seen a lot of our regulars come by here but a lot of people we haven't seen in a long time too,” said Reinhardt. “We are thrilled to greet people face to face again and proud to serve them our food.”

His daughter Delaney has been helping Reinhardt run the food truck for the last nine years.

"I started when I was really little I always begged to you know go with dad and get to be on till and he kind of taught me everything I know,” she said.

With today being father’s day, spending the day together is a little more special for Delaney and her father.

“I brought him his gift this morning and we are super close,” she explained. “We are best friends and just to be with him on this day is special.”

Reinhardt is pleased that his daughter is invested in the family business.

"It’s great she’s excited to work,” he said.

“She enjoys it and she takes every opportunity to learn what she can.”

According to the warehouse district, the food truck industry was hit hard over the pandemic, the block party was a way to try and support them.

"We want to give them an opportunity to come out and recover from the pandemic and reintroduce themselves to folks,” said Leasa Gibbons, the executive director at Regina's warehouse business improvement district.

Gibbons added that over 3,000 people attended the block party on Saturday and Sunday.

The Experience Regina Block Party resonates from a popular song created to show what Regina has to offer.

“We thought why not embrace that song and bring back everything that people love which is a block party or BBQ where the community can come together,” Gibbons explained.

Meanwhile, Reinhardt is hoping that after a few more years he will be able to pass on the family business, where the Reinhardt family looks to cement their family roots in Regina’s warehouse district.