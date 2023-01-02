'Provides leadership to all citizens': Mark Arcand named CTV Saskatoon's Citizen of the Year

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand is the 56th CTV Saskatoon Citizen of the Year.

Arcand is a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation and was raised by his great-grandparents.

He has called Saskatoon home for more than 22 years and has served as Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council since 2017.

Arcand’s dedication to making Saskatoon a better community for everyone was central to his nomination as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

In his nomination it was noted that Arcand is committed to reversing Residential School effects though restoring cultural education.

He has formed partnerships with the public and Catholic school divisions, as well as the University of Saskatchewan.

A recent backpack campaign saw more than 2,000 backpacks given away to Saskatoon students, including many recently arrived from Ukraine.

Most recently, Arcand expanded his organization’s emergency shelter, providing a vital and life-saving service to some of Saskatoon’s most vulnerable residents.

In a letter of support, one friend of Arcand’s wrote “he provides leadership to all citizens of Saskatoon, despite their nationality, creed, culture or status.”