Province adding 20 beds to Brantford long-term care home

The Ontario government announced plans to add 20 new long-term care beds to the John Noble Home in Brantford.

In a press release issued Friday, the province said the beds going to John Noble Home will provide specialized services and help integrate the home into a broader health care system to ensure residents have access to the care they need.

Construction of the beds is scheduled to begin by Fall of 2022. The 20-bed contribution will bring a total of 40 new beds to the facility.

The province said the pledge is part of a $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across Ontario.

"It's not just about building new homes and communities and upgrading the older homes. It's about increasing the level of care in those homes and that's why we're making important investments to increase the level of care, that North American leading, four hours per day, per resident," said Paul Calandra, minister of long-term care.

According to the press release, the following projects are binging new and upgraded beds to Brant County: