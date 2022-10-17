Province, Ahtahkakoop partner on Saskatoon medical centre

A partnership between the provincial government and a nearby First Nation is taking a new approach to delivering healthcare in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan health minister Paul Merriman and Chief Larry Ahenakew of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new urgent care centre in Saskatoon.

“The UCC will offer Saskatoon residents an alternative to the emergency department for illness and injuries that are not life threatening, but need urgent attention,” said Merriman. “These include mental health supports.”

The partnership is part of the Saskatchewan government’s $7.5 billion dollar capital plan for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. An urgent care facility is already under construction in Regina.

Under the M.O.U., the government and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments will identify possible locations, develop facility designs and project cost estimates.

“Shared goals include improved access to urgent care, new mental health care services for the citizens of Saskatoon, and developing new opportunities for training and employment for Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents of Saskatchewan,” said Ahenakew.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments will purchase the land and build the facility, leasing it to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Merriman says potential locations could include the west end of the city.

“Where we see our major pressures right now is in the west end of Saskatoon, so we’d be looking at focusing in on that area,” Merriman told CTV News. “Nothing’s been pre-determined as of right now, but we know there’s pressure on the west end of Saskatoon, we know there’s pressure at St. Paul’s Hospital.”

The memorandum of understanding expires on Dec. 31 and may be extended for up to 12 months.