Province announces 160 LTC beds for North Bay

On Tuesday, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced plans to add 160 new beds at the Villages Community Care Group in North Bay.

The new beds are part of the province's plan to spend $6.4 billion to create more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors here in North Bay,” Fedeli said in a news release Tuesday.

“When Canadore’s LTC project is completed, 160 residents will have a new place to call home, near their loved ones.”

There are now 292 new and 460 upgraded long-term care beds in development, under construction or completed in Nipissing. Projects include 160 new beds at the Villages Community Care Group, 96 new beds at FAIM (Trout Creek), 24 new and 240 upgraded beds at Cassellholme, 12 new and 148 upgraded beds at Northern Heights (former Waters Edge) and 72 upgraded beds at the new Algonquin Nursing Home (Mattawa)

“Canadore College is very proud of The Village, our health and wellness facility that integrates inter-professional education with Indigenous, Eastern and Western healing and wellness practices," George Burton, president of Canadore College, said in the news release.

"Residents and the local community will have access to a range of client-centred health care options and facilities including a fully functioning pharmacy and a health care provider on site. We thank the Government of Ontario for its contribution to this very important project.”

Ontario now has more than 24,000 new and 19,000 upgraded beds in the development pipeline — which means more than 80 percent of the 30,000 net new beds being delivered are in the planning, construction and opening stages of the development process.