Province announces $1M program for community groups supporting women in the economy

One million dollars in grants is now available for community groups that help women participate in the economy.

"This will help create some new ideas to help women entrepreneurs succeed," said Whitney Issik, the Alberta Status of Women Associate Minister.

Eligible non-profits can apply for up to $250,000 under the 'Women's Economic Recovery Challenge Grant Program.'

The goal is to increase the overall number of women and girls participating in science, technology, engineering and math.

According to the province, the money can also be used to help with career transitions, inclusive employer training and updating skills.

The Opposition said the initiative would be more useful if the money was funnelled directly to employers and women entrepreneurs.