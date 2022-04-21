Province announces $5 million for expansions at Kitchener hospitals

The Ontario government will spend $5 million to help redevelop Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

Health minister Christine Elliott made the announcement at Grand River Hospital on Thursday.

“Located in one of the fastest growing areas of Ontario, it’s critical that both hospitals grow to meet the needs of the communities they serve,” Elliott said.

The money will go to a variety of redevelopment efforts that will add new beds and expand programs and services at the hospitals, like cancer care, cardiac care and surgical and medical imaging.

It will also be used to start exploring a potential new hospital in Waterloo region.

The government is also giving $1 million to Grand River Hospital to study new technology for hip replacements that was developed by Kitchener-based company Intellijoint.