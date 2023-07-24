Province announces $68M in affordable housing grants for low income Albertans
Alberta's provincial government has announced $68 million in grants for affordable housing projects.
The money, announced on Monday, will go to successful applicants from public, private and non-profit organizations who apply before the Oct. 16 deadline.
It’s the second installment of the Affordable Housing Partnership Program.
The first round wrapped up in January, approving $124.7 million in funding for 30 projects, according to the ministry of seniors, community and social services.
The province says those approvals resulted in 1,100 additional affordable units across Alberta.
The announcement was made by minister Jason Nixon in Sundre.
The City of Calgary received $15.2 million from the first round of grants to complete the Bridgeland Place retrofit. The city says the existing building went up in 1971 and the redevelopment will increase energy efficiency and add more two and three bedroom units.
Housing affordability has been an increasing issue in Alberta, the result of rising real estate prices, high in-migration, inflation and interest rates.
-
Car slams through exterior wall of elementary school, ends up in libraryNew video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Goderich on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
-
Vehicle haulers with Cassens Transport go on strikeCassens Transport drivers hit the picket lines on Saturday, looking for pay comparable with what other transport drivers are receiving.
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.