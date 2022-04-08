Province announces $7 million in funding and new LTC beds in Waterloo Region

The Ontario government is giving $7,116,648 in funding for long-term care homes in Waterloo Region, and adding beds at two local retirement residences.

Mike Harris, the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, made the announcement Friday morning at Lanark Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener.

The province said the money will used to increase staffing levels which will provide "more direct care" for residents. In a press release, they added that their goal was to ensure all long-term care residents received an average of four hours of direct care by 2024-2025.

Two local homes will also be expanded.

The province announced a total of 136 new and 312 upgraded long-term care beds.

Forest Heights Long Term Home in Kitchener will get 80 beds and another 240 upgraded, while Derbecker's Heritage House in St. Jacobs will get 56 new and 72 upgraded beds.

The province said new buildings will be constructed at these homes to accommodate the added beds.

The funding, meanwhile, will be split between eight locations.

The province the money will be used for additional staffing in 2022 and increase the hours of direct care.

The breakdown is as follows:

Barnswallow Place Care Community in Elmira will receive up to $837,252

Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care Residence will receive up to $313,968

Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Residence in Kitchener will receive up to $1,395,420

Derbecker's Heritage House in St. Jacobs will receive up to $627,936

Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre in Kitchener will receive up to $1,500,084

Lanark Heights Long Term Care Centre in Kitchener will receive up to $1,395,420

Nithview Home in New Hamburg will receive up to $845,976

Twin Oaks of Maryhill will receive up to $200,592

"We are extremely pleased that the Ontario government is addressing the need for new and redeveloped beds to better accommodate long-term care residents in Waterloo Region," said Pam Derbecker, the president of Derbecker's Heritage House, in the release. "The announcement of increased funding for direct hours of care will be tremendous step forward for our home and the entire sector."

"When construction is completed, 448 seniors will have a new place to call home near their family and friends, and I think that's the most important part of this conversation," said Harris at Friday's announcement. "With the beds that we've announced today there are now over 1,024 new and 909 upgraded long-term care beds in development or are under construction here in Waterloo Region."

They include:

176 new and 48 redeveloping beds at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care Residence

33 new and 95 upgraded beds at Cambridge Country Manor

80 new and 112 upgraded beds at peopleCare in Kitchener

109 new and 179 upgraded beds at Schlegel Villages – The Village of Winston Park

108 new beds at Fairview Mennonite Homes in Cambridge

51 new and 114 upgraded beds at Saint Luke’s Place in Cambridge

95 new and 97 upgraded beds at Tri-County Mennonite Homes in New Hamburg

60 new beds at Trinity Village Care Centre in Kitchener

192 new beds at peopleCare in Cambridge

160 new beds at peopleCare in St. Jacobs

The funding is part of the government's $673 million commitment to long-term care homes in 2022.