Province announces funding for conservatory and Agawa Canyon train

The Ontario Government is providing $1 million for two important areas of Sault Ste. Marie's tourism sector.

The province is contributing $500,000 each to the Algoma Conservatory of Music and the Agawa Canyon Tour Train.

The Algoma Conservatory's share of the funding will be put toward renovations, including a 170-seat performance venue and a recording studio called The Loft.

"It was a big idea and it was going to cost some money," said Greig Nori, general manager of The Loft.

"We approached the NOHFC and they were absolutely thrilled from the second we brought them here and we told them about the plan and we showed them the building. And they were supportive from Day 1."

"Being able to contribute back to northern Ontario, to Sault Ste. Marie, and really, really preserving our arts and culture here in our community," said Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano.

"(We) also announced $500,000 today in NOHFC funding for the Economic Development Corp. for Sault Ste. Marie to be able to further enhance and market our tour train, the Agawa Canyon Tour Train."

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train will be using its share of the funding to develop a global marketing campaign aimed at bringing in tourists from southern Ontario and the U.S., as well as some technical upgrades to the train itself.