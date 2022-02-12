Province announces funding for Sault lumber business

A new lumber business in Sault Ste. Marie is getting a financial boost from the province through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

Norquay Trusses is receiving $400,000. It's a sister company of Lyon's Timber Mart, a long-standing local business, and the funds are expected to create up to 10 full-time jobs.

The province said the funding is in response to a growing demand for building materials throughout Ontario. Scott Beaumont, president of Norquay, said there is a particularly strong demand in northern Ontario.

"We primarily build custom roof trusses for the northern Ontario market," says Beaumont.

"We ship into Sudbury and Manitoulin areas well as heavily in Sault Ste. Marie where the local construction industry is quite busy."

Beaumont said the funding will have spinoff benefits throughout the north, as Norquay buys lumber from regional distributors in places such as White River and Hornepayne.