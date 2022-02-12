Province announces funding for Sault lumber business
A new lumber business in Sault Ste. Marie is getting a financial boost from the province through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.
Norquay Trusses is receiving $400,000. It's a sister company of Lyon's Timber Mart, a long-standing local business, and the funds are expected to create up to 10 full-time jobs.
The province said the funding is in response to a growing demand for building materials throughout Ontario. Scott Beaumont, president of Norquay, said there is a particularly strong demand in northern Ontario.
"We primarily build custom roof trusses for the northern Ontario market," says Beaumont.
"We ship into Sudbury and Manitoulin areas well as heavily in Sault Ste. Marie where the local construction industry is quite busy."
Beaumont said the funding will have spinoff benefits throughout the north, as Norquay buys lumber from regional distributors in places such as White River and Hornepayne.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, much of southern OntarioEnvironment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas.
-
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues in Ottawa: Top stories in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this week.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Monteith Correctional ComplexThe Porcupine Health Unit said Saturday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Monteith Correctional Complex.
-
4 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 1 declared on Vancouver Island, health authority saysFour COVID-19 outbreaks in Vancouver Island health-care facilities have ended, and a new one has been declared.
-
Toronto police close Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner ExpresswayToronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to the convoy protests in the downtown core.
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Tremblay StationsOC Transpo first reported at 9:11 a.m. that the O-Train was out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations, with R1 Replacement Bus Service running between the stations.
-
RCMP searching for stolen vehicle that repeatedly flees from officersRCMP officers in Strathcona County are searching for a stolen vehicle that has evaded police multiple times.
-
Murder charge laid in 2020 Kelowna homicide, RCMP sayA 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death that happened in December 2020, according to local police.
-
Condo residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leakWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm in a five-storey condo