Province announces funding to boost access to workplace for marginalized workers

The province announced just over $1.5 million in funding for 16 workplace projects Monday, including one-third of them in the energy industry.

The funding is part of the Workshop Partnership program, which is designed to generate economic growth, diversify the provincial economy and help build a skilled workforce.

In addition to the energy sector, projects are being funded in biotech, aviation, forestry, trucking and retail, with a focus on hiring women, newcomers, Indigenous peoples, mature workers, youth and people living with a disability.

“Workforce Partnerships allows Alberta’s government to work with industry, employers and communities to prepare Albertans for in-demand jobs," said Labour and Immigration Minister Tyler Shandro. "As we move forward on our economic recovery, we will continue to invest in Albertans so those who are able to work can find a good job.”

Projects start by March 31, lasting anywhere from one to two years.