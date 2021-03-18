The provincial government on Thursday announced more long-term care beds for Waterloo Region.

MPP Mike Harris said four new projects in Kitchener and Cambridge would boost the number of long-term care spaces in the region by 281.

Trinity Village in Kitchener is getting 60 new spaces along with the construction of a new building that will become a part of a campus of care.

Cambridge Country manor is getting 33 new spaces along with renovations and an addition to the existing home.

Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge is getting 108 new spaces. This project also involves renovations and an addition that will become a campus of care.

Another home in Kitchener, peopleCare, is getting 80 new spaces as well as the construction of a new building that will also become a campus of care.

“This will make it possible for seniors to remain in their community that they know and love,” said peopleCare president Megan Allen-Lamb.

The government is spending a total of $133-million province-wide as part of their long-term care modernization plan.