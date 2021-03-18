The Ontario government is building a new, 96-bed long-term care home in Powassan, Nipissing MP Vic Fedeli announced Thursday.

The project is one of 80 across Ontario as part of a $933 million funding announcement. The projects are a mix of expanding existing facilities and building new ones.

The Powassan home will be built in Trout Creek and will replace a 66-bed home that closed in 2017.

"I'm so pleased," Fedeli told reporters during a video conference Thursday. "We're fulfilling our promise to fix long-term care by addressing waitlists."

Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac thanked Fedeli and the province for funding a project the community needs.

"What a great day for our community," McIsaac said.

Paul Heinrich, president and CEO of the North Bay Regional Health Centre, said the hospital's capacity has been stretched because of the growing number of what's called alternative level of care patients -- people in hospital who would be better served in a care facility.

Dramatic improvement

"This will dramatically improve acute care patient flow," Heinrich said, adding there are about 75 ALC patients in hospital now, and more than 200 people on a waitlist for a bed in an LTC home.

"This will ease pressure on frontline staff."

Italo Ferrari, general manager of Leisure Meadows Community Living Inc., said the company has been preparing for Thursday's announcement. Planning approvals have been received and construction financing is in place.

"We are so proud to be part of this," Ferrari said, promising the company will build a "state-of-the-art facility."

Fedeli said the exact budget of the project – and the other projects announced Thursday – is still being worked out. But Ferrari said he expects the Powassan facility to be completed within two years.

Other projects in northeastern Ontario included in Fedeli's announcement include:

- Batchewana First Nation Long Term Care Home has been allocated 96 new spaces, to create a brand-new home to serve Indigenous residents in Sault Ste. Marie.

- Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged has been allocated 24 new spaces. This project will involve an addition resulting in a 125-bed home in Parry Sound.

- Foyer des Pionniers has been allocated 12 new spaces. The project will result in a 79-bed home in Hearst. The home will offer services to francophone residents

- Pioneer Manor has been allocated 38 new and 122 upgraded spaces to create a 444-bed home through the construction of a new building in Sudbury as part of a campus of care.

- South Centennial Manor has been allocated 27 new spaces to create a 96-bed home through the construction of a new building in Iroquois Falls. This project is implemented by Anson General Hospital.

- Wikwemikong Long-Term Care Home has been allocated 37 new and 59 upgraded spaces. The project will result in a 96-bed home through the construction of a new building in Wikwemikong. The home will offer services to Indigenous residents.

The $933 million announced Thursday is on top of the $1.75 billion already earmarked for the delivery of 30,000 new spaces over 10 years, the province said.

With the added funding, Ontario now has 20,161 new and 15,918 redevelopment spaces in the development pipeline. The province has committed to providing an average of four hours of direct care per day for everyone living in long-term care homes.