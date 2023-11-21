Province appoints two new judges in northern Ont.

The Ontario government has appointed two new judges to the Ontario Court of Justice, one in Sudbury and one in Cochrane.

Both appointments take effect Nov. 30.

Justice Lynn Ann Grzela, who has been assigned to Cochrane, was called to the Ontario bar in 1999.

She was a partner at Perras and Associates for three years, representing clients in family, civil and criminal matters in both the Ontario and Superior Court of Justice.

From 2001 to 2015, she was an assistant Crown attorney in Kapuskasing, overseeing legal matters in the District of Cochrane and in remote Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, Grzela has been the Crown attorney in Kapuskasing, leading several complex trials including homicide prosecutions and matters related to missing Indigenous women.

“Since 2010, Justice Grzela has held multiple senior leadership positions with the Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club,” the province said in a news release announcing the appointment.

“She is currently the president of the board of directors, whose work includes eliminating barriers, both geographic and socio-economic, that hinder children from participating in sports. She was also on the board of directors for the Sensenbrenner Hospital, Kapuskasing and Area Family Health Team and the Kiddies Korner Daycare and was a member of the Kapuskasing 100 Committee.”

Justice Graham Jenner, who has been assigned to Sudbury, was called to the Ontario bar in 2012.

Jenner spent two years as a lawyer at Heller, Rubel Barristers in Toronto, representing clients in criminal matters. From 2014 to 2017, he was an associate at Evans, Bragagnolo & Sullivan LLP in Timmins.

“He was then a founding partner at VanBridger Jenner LLP, where he represented youth and adult clients in criminal trials and appeals throughout northeastern Ontario, including fly-in Indigenous communities,” the province said in the release.

“In 2021, Justice Jenner became an assistant Crown attorney in Timmins and was the northeastern Ontario representative for the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Working Group.”

He was an adjunct professor at Osgoode Hall Law School from 2012 to 2023. Since 2020, he has been the vice-chair of the Timmins and District Hospital board of directors, where he serves on several committees.

He is also on the board of directors for the Timmins Native Friendship Centre, which is the community's largest service provider for urban Indigenous peoples.