Province approves $750K sale of Broad Street liquor store to Regina's foodbank

The Regina and District Food Bank may soon be the new owners of the vacant building that housed a liquor store on Broad Street.

According to the province, the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has approved the sale for $750,000.

The Regina Food Bank announced plans in 2022 to make the former liquor store a second location that is intended to act as a “food hub” that would operate much like a grocery store or market.

“The central location is really important because it improves geographical access for the folks who access our services. That’s the key driver in this,” Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said in a 2022 interview.

The sale includes $550,000 on closing and $200,000 in installments due on the anniversary of the closing date.

The province said staggered auctions would be held to sell permits associated with SLGA retail stores starting Feb. 6.

Saskatchewan began privatizing its liquor stores in 2015.

Currently 34 stores remain government owned and operated, including six in Regina and five in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union (SGEU) said more than 350 SLGA workers will be impacted by the selloffs of the remaining stores.

The province said that proceeds from the online auctions of liquor licenses will be used for severance pay for SLGA employees that lose their job.

More details to come…

With files from CTV News' Allison Bamford.