Province approves new Wasaga Beach school for tender

The province approved the Simcoe County District School Board to proceed to tender for the new Wasaga Beach Public School in Simcoe County.

Once completed, the new Wasaga Beach Public School will add 406 elementary spaces for local families.

The funding is part of Ontario's plan to provide $14 billion to support school construction, repair and renewal over 10 years.

"The funding for a new elementary school in Wasaga Beach is great news for our community," said Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe-Grey. "This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead."

Since 2018, the government has approved nearly 200 school construction projects and the development of more than 300 childcare and education building-related projects, of which more than 100 are actively under construction.

The province is spending $14 billion over ten years to build new schools, improve existing facilities and create childcare spaces, said Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education.

"By building the new state-of-the-art Wasaga Beach Public School in Simcoe County, as well as investing in tutoring and mental health supports for the year ahead, we are getting students in Simcoe County back on track now and well into the future. While we make progress building the new Wasaga Beach Public School to support hard-working parents, we remain committed to keeping students in class in more normal classrooms with extra-curriculars, sports, and clubs," said Lecce.

Wasaga Beach Public School will be located within the Sunnidale Trails subdivision in Wasaga Beach.

Quick Facts: