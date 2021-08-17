Province approves plan to vaccinate 11-year-olds turning 12 this year, similar to former MLHU strategy

Following new guidelines from the province, as of Wednesday, 11-year-old children who will be turning 12 before the end of the year, can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Middlesex-London and across Ontario.

Ontario announced Tuesday it will expand the eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to children born in 2009 beginning on Aug. 18, meaning many 11-year-olds will be able to get the shot.

“We are excited to now be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine to all youth born in 2009 in order to protect them from COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “In order to ensure a safe return to the classroom in September, eligible youth and their families should get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Shots are available for walk-ins or appointments at various mass vaccination clinics and pop-up clinics.

It was just last week when the MLHU announced it was going to go ahead with a plan to vaccinate all youth who would be turning 12 this year.

But the MLHU had to reverse course when the Chief Medical Officer of Health for the province asked it refrain from vaccinating anyone born in 2009.

"Ontario has closely monitored data from Alberta and British Columbia in making this decision, and these provinces have offered the Pfizer vaccine to youth born in 2009 for several months with no risks identified," the government said.

"All children turning 12 years old before the end of 2021 will be eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and can book their appointment through the provincial booking system, through their public health unit, or pharmacies, or can walk-in to vaccination clinics across the province."

With files from CTV Toronto