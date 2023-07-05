Province asked to apologize after disclosing Sask. NDP MLA's personal info

The Government of Saskatchewan is getting a slap on the wrist after a privacy commissioner investigation found that personal information of an Opposition MLA was disclosed to the public.

Early in last year's fall sitting, the Sask. Party government used an email sent by newly-elected NDP MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin Nathaniel Teed as ammunition during a heated debate over the government's plan to shutter all remaining provincially-operated liquor stores.

The email, sent 10 months prior while Teed was a private citizen and speaking from the perspective of a business owner, argued the province should get out of the liquor business.

The email contained Teed’s name, email address, home address, personal phone number and other personal details.

Ronald J. Kruzeniski, Saskatchewan’s Information and Privacy Commissioner, found that the province was in the wrong following an investigation, released on June 23.

On Oct. 27, 2022, the minister for the SLGA at the time rose in the house and read parts of Teed’s email in the assembly, in an effort to argue that his views in the email contradicted his statements as an elected official.

At the time Teed told CTV News that his opinion had since changed.

"After so many conversations with people, you realize that these are really important issues for folks. Good jobs, you know, good union jobs,” he said.

Later that day, a communications employee with Executive Council provided a non-redacted version of the email to a member of the media.

“Executive Council added that ‘within 15-20 minutes’ the communications employee asked the media person to return the copy and take a redacted copy,” the report read.

“The media person declined to switch copies as they had already made notes on the non-redacted version.”

Redacted versions of the email were also shown on several news broadcasts, the report added.

On Dec. 28, Teed made privacy complaints to both the SLGA and Executive Council.

The minister for the SLGA apologized on Mar. 2, saying:

“I accept both the findings and recommendations of the two reports [from SLGA and Executive Council]. While both reports concluded that the disclosure of your past views in support of the privatization of government liquor stores was in the public interest and did not constitute a violation of your privacy; they also found that sharing your address, email and telephone number did constitute a privacy breach.”

“I sincerely apologize to you for this breach,” the minister added.

According to the report, Teed was not satisfied with the apologies from the Minister or Executive Council and requested an investigation by the privacy commissioner.

Through the investigation, Kruzeniski found that the Minister’s office had the authority to collect Teed’s email but did not have the authority to disclose it.

Because of this, none of the subsequent disclosures were authorized.

“In both cases, SLGA and Executive Council appear to be conflating that the public interest exists in the closure of liquor stores with the complainant contradicting themselves," the report read.

"The latter, while it may be of interest to some members of the public, is not what is being considered in the 'public interest' in this matter.”

The commissioner recommended that the Minister and Executive Council further apologize to Teed.

Additionally, Kruzeniski recommended that Executive Council destroy any remaining copies of Teed’s email.