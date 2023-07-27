Province breaks ground on new school in Sage Creek
Shovels went into the ground Thursday to mark the beginning of construction on a new school in Sage Creek.
The French-immersion school being built on Des Hivernants Boulevard will serve both the Sage Creek and Bonavista communities.
The Sage Creek project is part of the Manitoba government's commitment to build or acquire 23 new schools by 2027 – two years earlier than initially planned.
“We’ve compressed the timeline because of the incredible growth that communities like Sage Creek and Bonavista are having, and the incredible growth that we’re seeing in communities across Manitoba,” said Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma at the ground-breaking ceremony Thursday.
Along with a capacity for 450 kindergarten to Grade 8 students, the facility will also include a daycare with 104 spaces for infants and school-aged children.
The province noted all of the new school construction plans include childcare spaces, a component Manitoba’s education minister says is key in any community infrastructure.
“By adding more spaces to the childcare system, we will improve access to the high-quality learning within our learning programs and within our childcare sector,” said Minister of Education Wayne Ewasko.
