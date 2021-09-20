Province brings mobile vaccination clinics to Calgary's universities

Students at the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University will have an avenue for COVID-19 immunization at their disposal this week without having to leave campus.

Alberta Health and the Industry for Vaccination have joined forces to bring mobile vaccination clinics to Calgary's universities this week.

The clinics, capable of administering upward of 300 doses each day, will be held Monday and Tuesday outside the U of C's Taylor Family Digital Library before moving to MRU for Wednesday and Thursday.

The MRU vaccinations will be offered between the library and the east buildings of campus.

The mobile clinic will operate between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all four days.

The program has administered more than 2,400 doses of the vaccine at more the 60 stops throughout the province.

For additional information on mobile vaccination clinics or to request a visit from a mobile clinic visit Business Council of Alberta: Vaccinations.



