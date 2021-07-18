Province builds on recovery services with new facility outside Lethbridge

Southern Albertans struggling with addictions will soon have a safe, quiet place to recover thanks to a multi-million-dollar commitment from the provincial government.

Officials say a new recovery community is in the works at a location next to the existing Fresh Start Recovery Centre, just east of the city of Lethbridge.

"The quiet, country-like setting will allow participants to focus on their health, wellness and long-term recovery," the province said in a release.

The community will offer 50 spaces for clients to receive holistic residential treatment for addiction and mental health challenges.

Officials add that building the new community so close to an existing facility has its own benefits to promote a sense of support among the people staying there.

In addition to the recovery community, the province says it is also providing Lethbridge's Southern Alcare Manor with 11 public-funded residential recovery treatment beds.

"The new recovery community in Lethbridge, as well as the new residential recovery spaces at Southern Alcare Manor, will give people struggling with metal health addiction a way out – one that will actually support long-term, holistic recovery," said Mike Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addictions, in a statement.

The community will help everyone struggling to find supports, says Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorff.

"I look forward to seeing the transformation of our city now that the proper supports will be in place."

Construction on the recovery community is expected to begin in the fall and provide 100 jobs throughout the process.

Once complete, it will employ 80 Albertans on an ongoing basis.