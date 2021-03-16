The province says it is buying an additional four million medical grade disposable masks and 30,000 face shields from two Saskatoon companies for use in schools.

School divisions will receive the supplies by mid-March, according to a news release from the education ministry.

The medical grade disposable masks will be shipped directly to school divisions by Innovation Safety Supply.

The face shields are from Benchmark Personal Protective Equipment.

The supplies are being purchased using the $10 million allocated to the Ministry of Education by the provincial COVID-19 contingency fund for the purchase of personal protective equipment for schools.