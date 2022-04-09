Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates

With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.

"The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing continues to monitor the situation and remains available to both council and staff to provide information," the ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry is currently considering its options."

Since the current council's term began in 2018, there’s been tension. Former councillor Jeremy Seguin resigned in July 2020, citing a toxic environment. That left a vacant council seat that has not been filled.

There’s also an ongoing issue with Mayor Joanne Savage regarding the town's chief administrative officer. A notice of motion from the mayor regarding the CAO became controversial because it appeared to raise personnel issues, something normally discussed in camera under provincial privacy rules.

More recently, at a meeting Tuesday, four councillors wanted to close the meeting to the public and consult with the municipality's lawyer. CAO Jay Barbeau pulled municipal staff from council meetings after what he described as a 'toxic environment." Barbeau had to be sworn in as a temporary clerk to oversee the meeting.

When their motion to move in camera was defeated, the four councillors left the meeting. That ended the meeting, because there was no longer enough councillors to continue.

The four -- Chris Fisher, Roland Larabie, Leo Malette and Dan Roveda –announced they will no longer attend meetings in a statement released Friday.

'Bizarre and unfounded'

They are upset about a letter received from a lawyer hired by the mayor and three other councillors -- Yvon Duhaime, Denis Senecal, and Lise Senecal.

"The accusations and threats made in this letter are equally bizarre and unfounded," said the statement.

"To be honest, as councillors, we don’t know what to make of it. As is normal when there is an outside threat made against the municipality, the legal counsel would give us advice on what it means and what to do about it to protect the organization."

But they are being blocked by their colleagues on council from getting that advice, they said. Because of the vacant seat, council has had several votes tied 4-4. Under procedure rules, tie votes are considered defeated motions.

"Until our legal position is clear, we will not be attending regular or special council meetings, yet will continue with the budget process until it is finalized," the letter added.

"Please bear with us."

For its part, the ministry said it wrote the mayor in January reminding her of the need to for councillors to fulfill their responsibilities.

"One of council’s responsibilities as an employer is to provide a safe working environment for its employees," the letter said.

"We have been very clear that we will not tolerate workplace harassment or discrimination of any kind. Councillors and heads of council must carry out their duties as elected officials in an ethical, responsible and respectful manner. We encourage council to work with staff to address the concerns raised and to seek advice from the municipal legal counsel."