Province contributes to Pointe des Chenes accessibility project

The Ontario government is putting $60,000 toward accessibility upgrades at a beach in Sault Ste. Marie.

The money is for the removing barriers and improving accessibility project at Point Des Chenes Day Park and Beach.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has been taking steps toward making the beach more accessible, including offering bus service from downtown.

Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the grant from the province will be put to good use.

“This money from the provincial government will specifically help with making the walking paths more accessible, widening doors, putting automatic openers on the doors, water wheelchair, things that not everybody will make use of, but those who can make use of them will feel included and will be able to use the park just like they ought to have the right to,” said Shoemaker.

The hope is for Pointe Des Chenes to be fully accessible in time for summer.

