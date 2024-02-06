Province contributes to Pointe des Chenes accessibility project
The Ontario government is putting $60,000 toward accessibility upgrades at a beach in Sault Ste. Marie.
The money is for the removing barriers and improving accessibility project at Point Des Chenes Day Park and Beach.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie has been taking steps toward making the beach more accessible, including offering bus service from downtown.
Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the grant from the province will be put to good use.
“This money from the provincial government will specifically help with making the walking paths more accessible, widening doors, putting automatic openers on the doors, water wheelchair, things that not everybody will make use of, but those who can make use of them will feel included and will be able to use the park just like they ought to have the right to,” said Shoemaker.
The hope is for Pointe Des Chenes to be fully accessible in time for summer.
o Download our app to get local alerts on your device
-
Ice shack altercation on Lake Nipissing ends with criminal chargesOne person has been charged following a dispute outside an ice shack on Lake Nipissing in Callander around 9 p.m. Feb. 2.
-
Alleged fake dental hygienist in B.C. implicated in possible fashion show scamEmmanuel Osaseri, the same man who has recently been charged in the Victoria area for practising as a dental hygienist without credentials, may also be linked to a fashion show scam.
-
Family files lawsuit over walkway collapse in Winnipeg, says son can no longer use left arm and handA new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.