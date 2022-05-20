State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
The province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, and says residents in the Betula Lake area should be prepared to evacuate
The local state of emergency was issued Friday evening, the province saying rising water levels have created dangerous conditions and pose a significant risk to the public's safety.
"Manitobans should not travel into the Whiteshell Provincial Park area. Many highways are flooded, making travel conditions treacherous," the province said in a news release.
It has ordered the evacuation of Whiteshell Provincial Park’s Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdivisions, commercial area, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches.
"Residents in areas near Betula Lake should be prepared to evacuate due to rapidly rising water levels," the province said.
CTV News will update this story.
