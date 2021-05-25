Province details plans for passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins or Cochrane

The Ontario government released its business case Monday for passenger rail service in northern Ontario by the mid-2020s.

The proposal involves the province, Ontario Northland and Metrolinx working together to create a 13-stop route between Timmins or Cochrane and Toronto. The Ontario budget included $5 million for design and planning for the project.

The announcement was made by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

“We have listened to people, businesses and Indigenous communities across northern Ontario who have long awaited the return of train service on the northeast corridor,” Mulroney said in a news release.

“This important milestone in the planning process brings us another step closer to building a better transportation network in the North.”

Service would be offered based on seasonal travel demands and would range from four to seven days a week. The service would allow passengers coming from the north to travel overnight to maximize their day in the Toronto area and reduce the need for overnight accommodations in Toronto, if preferred.

The target completion date for the next stage of planning and design work is 2022 which could allow a potential in-service date in the mid 2020s.

“We made a commitment to return passenger rail to the North and we are one step closer to fulfilling that commitment,” Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, said in the release.

“The planning we’re doing today will help to determine the details, and we are confident that the proposed service route would provide the best value and options to support economic opportunities, the tourism industry and access to healthcare, education and other critical services.”

Ontario Northland’s Northlander Passenger Train stopped service in 2012 (communities served by the Northlander had access to bus service, as well). Ontario Northland currently operates four buses daily between Toronto and North Bay, and one or two buses daily from North Bay to Timmins and Cochrane.

“Improved passenger rail would provide people across Parry Sound-Muskoka with another way to travel both north and south to access services and it would give visitors to our local tourism operators a comfortable way to travel to the area,” said Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “I look forward to seeing this project progress and welcoming the many benefits improved rail service will bring to our region.”

The 13-route service would include stops in Toronto (Union Station), Langstaff, Gormley, Washago, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Matheson and Timmins or Cochrane. An integrated bus service would connect with passenger rail to provide service to communities between rail stops.

“Today we reached a very important milestone in our plan to reinstate passenger rail,” said Corina Moore, president and CEO of Ontario Northland. “An enhanced transportation network that integrates rail and bus services provides an exciting opportunity for the region to grow and improve. We are proud to be moving this plan forward.”

Northern communities were consulted on what they would like to see as part of the process. From Oct. 23-Nov. 20 in 2020, more than 7,200 people, including 8.3 per cent of respondents that self-identified as Indigenous, shared their feedback about transportation opportunities along the rail corridor between Toronto, North Bay, Timmins or Cochrane.

“The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities welcomes the additional funding in the 2021 provincial budget directed toward passenger rail for Northern Ontario,” said Danny Whalen, councillor for the City of Temiskaming Shores and president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.

“The board also supports the cautious approach being used by Minister Mulroney. Let’s all follow the minister’s lead and ensure that we do this properly with a safe rail system and schedules that meet the needs of the public.”