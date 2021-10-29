Province doing COVID-19 compliance checks in Ottawa next week
Provincial inspectors will be conducting checks in Ottawa next week to ensure businesses are following COVID-19 reopening rules.
The “education and enforcement initiative,” as the city called it in a news release Friday, will target restaurants and bars, gyms, sports and music venues and theatres.
Inspectors will ensure businesses are complying with provincial rules, including verifying customer proof of vaccination.
Ottawa Public Health and the city will be helping provincial inspectors with their visits, which will also look at:
- Proper crowd control and capacity limits to ensure two-metre physical distancing
- Proper use of masks and disinfecting
- Safety plans available
This kind of enforcement is being done provincewide, the city said, “and responds to inquiries and complaints registered by Ontario residents on possible incidents that may compromise public safety.”
Earlier this month, a weekend blitz by Ottawa bylaw found 10 businesses were found to be breaking various rules under Ontario’s Reopening Act. Those inspections focused on establishments previously reported as being non-compliant.
