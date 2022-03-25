Province doubles its commitment to STARS Air Ambulance

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is stepping up in a big way for a non-profit organization that does all it can to help those in medical distress.

At a conference in Calgary on Friday afternoon, Kenney said his government was increasing the funding for STARS Air Ambulance by $8 million in this year's budget.

That means the life-saving service will receive $15 million – enough to cover approximately half of its operating costs.

"Albertans want to know (that) the highest level of care is available to them," said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson. "Today's announcement reflects a shared commitment to the communities that we serve."

Alberta EMS says the helicopters that STARS utilizes are "critical components" of the province's emergency response system and one of the ways remote and rural communities access critical care services.

Between 2019 and 2020, STARS flew 1,255 missions from three bases in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie.

It covers 90 per cent of Alberta's remote and rural population.