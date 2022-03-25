Province doubles its commitment to STARS Air Ambulance
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is stepping up in a big way for a non-profit organization that does all it can to help those in medical distress.
At a conference in Calgary on Friday afternoon, Kenney said his government was increasing the funding for STARS Air Ambulance by $8 million in this year's budget.
That means the life-saving service will receive $15 million – enough to cover approximately half of its operating costs.
"Albertans want to know (that) the highest level of care is available to them," said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson. "Today's announcement reflects a shared commitment to the communities that we serve."
Alberta EMS says the helicopters that STARS utilizes are "critical components" of the province's emergency response system and one of the ways remote and rural communities access critical care services.
Between 2019 and 2020, STARS flew 1,255 missions from three bases in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie.
It covers 90 per cent of Alberta's remote and rural population.
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 seasonSudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
-
Police seize drone, $286,000 worth of contraband outside Kingston, Ont. penitentiaryShortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a drone was seen near the Collins Bay Institution on Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
Amid soaring inflation, automatic annual pay increases proposed for city councilAnnual increases to London politicians’ paycheques could soon become automatic, but a critic worries that could reduce accountability.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving careHospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: policePolice in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Friday morning.
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest CalgaryCalgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listingsHere are some of the most expensive residential real estate listings in the Regina area.
-
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'Just over a month into the invasion, Russia's attack has slowed into a grinding war of attrition as its military tries to pound cities like Chernihiv into submission. Bombings of hospitals and other non-military sites have given rise to war crime allegations.