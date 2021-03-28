Province expanding vaccination eligibility in Timiskaming region

The province is expanding vaccination booking to more individuals in the Timiskaming Health Unit, just as the area sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Late Sunday evening, the provincial government announced that the Timiskaming Health Unit is one of 11 health units expanding eligibility to those aged 70 and above to be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thanks to the careful planning of everyone involved in the vaccine rollout, we are able to extend vaccination appointments to more Ontarians ahead of schedule," Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said in the release. "But until Ontario receives enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures, so that we can control the spread. Please, continue to wear a face covering, practise physical distancing and wash your hands to help keep our communities and loved ones safe."

As of Monday at 8 a.m., those in the Timiskaming region will be able to book their appointment through the provincial online booking system and call centre.

The news comes just two days after the Timiskaming area was moved into the Red-Control zone of the province's COVID-19 response framework. The move comes as the region has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last week, with officials attributing it to the spread of the highly contagious variants of concern.

No other health units in the northeast were listed as expanding their eligibility to the expanded age group. According to the province, the following health units will be opening up appointments to those aged 70 and above:

City of Hamilton Public health Services

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Lambton Public Health

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Niagara Region Public Health

Ottawa Public Health

Peel Public Health

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

York Region Public Health Unit

According to the province, as of Saturday over 75 per cent of Ontario seniors aged 80 and above have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 33 per cent of those aged 75 to 79 having had at least one vaccination.