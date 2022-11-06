Province expands availability of Connect Care across Alberta

Alberta is expanding its Connect Care program to cover more of the province. Connect Care ensures that a patient's health information can be easily accessed by doctors across Alberta, rather than being confined to the family physician.

As of Sunday morning, 225,000 Albertans are online with Connect Care, and 2,800 more healthcare providers have been added to the group, bringing the total to 75,000.

Alberta Health Services says 135 new sites have been added to the program as well.

The online portal lets patients access many of their own records as well, along with information about the best approaches to treatment.

Launch 5 of Connect Care will take place Sunday morning at 135 different sites across Alberta. This launch includes all areas of the province with acute & long-term care sites in Calgary, North and Central Zones, Alberta Kidney Care sites and all Cancer Care Alberta sites.

“Connect Care ensures all physicians, front-line staff and other care providers have access to the same clinical standards and best healthcare practices, and can provide high-quality care the same way, no matter where you are in Alberta,” said Dr. Francois Belanger, vice president, quality, and chief medical officer at AHS.

“We had safeguards and protocols in place to protect patients during launch, ensuring the care we provide is never compromised, including our standard practice of reducing some surgical activity at our launching sites for the transition period," added Belanger.

"Patients may see AHS staff taking a little extra time to complete their charting and other tasks during launch, and we appreciate the patience of the public while we undertake this important improvement."

AHS said that with the latest upgrade, about 60 per cent of the province's doctors and nurses are on Connect Care .