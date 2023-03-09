Province expands Employment Ontario services to Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia

Ontario is expanding the province’s new employment services to five more regions, including Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton made the announcement Thursday at Windsor’s city hall. He said the purpose of the program is to combine multiple employment services in one place, allowing all job seekers — particularly those on social assistance — to find employment.

“It really is about tailoring supports to every individual,” said McNaughton.

“Helping write resumes and with job interviews, giving people work boots, bus passes and uniforms to get started and help them succeed.”

According to the province, the system has already rolled out in Peel, Hamilton–Niagara, Muskoka–Kawartha, Halton, York, Stratford–Bruce Peninsula and Kingston–Pembroke.

Thursday’s announcement adds Windsor–Sarnia, London, Kitchener–Waterloo–Barrie, Durham and Ottawa to that list.

Between Windsor and Sarnia, the program is expected to be overseen by Workforce WindsorEssex, in partnership with the City of Windsor, early next year.

“I think the most transformative part about this is going to be pairing in-person employment supports with all of those online supports that we already offer,” said Workforce WindsorEssex CEO Justin Falconer.

“And doing that in a cohesive and responsive way that is locally-driven.”

Early results from regions which first launched with Ontario’s new employment services show 63,233 people are on the path to a job, the province said, adding more than 23,000 of them are receive social assistance.

According to the province, there are more than 364,000 vacant jobs and about 800,000

Ontarians are on social assistance.