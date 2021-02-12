Ontario's top doctor is expected to announce Friday which categories certain regions across the province will fall into when the gradual reopening begins next week, with London teetering between orange and red.

The stay-at-home order for the vast majority of the province is being lifted Feb. 16, at which point those health units will return to the province's colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.

The only exceptions are Toronto, York Region and Peel, which remain under the stay-at-home order until Feb. 22.

On Thursday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said the region is right on the line between orange-restrict and red-control zones.

"When you look at case counts as the most important factor determining where our community will end up, we're very close to the border between orange and red...Hospital capacity is holding up, public health capacity is stretched at the moment, so those are all the sort of factors that the province looks at in making the claim and making that decision."

It's unclear what zones neighbouring regions, including those covered by Southwestern Public Health (Elgin and Oxford counties), Lambton Public Health and Huron Perth Public Health, will be in.

But in Huron-Perth, Dr. Miriam Klassen, the region’s medical officer of health believes they’ll be moving back into the orange category on Tuesday.

“We have some indicators in green, some in yellow, some in orange. I feel that orange is probably the wisest course of action, right now,” she says.

Huron-Perth, which was seeing very high case counts in December and January, has seen positive tests drop dramatically in February.

This is a developing story, more to come.